Pakistan receives much-needed LNG cargo amid global energy crisis

This representational file photo shows a fisherman standing in his boat as a liquid natural gas tanker (LNG) passes the coast near Havana. — Reuters

Efforts continue to secure four stranded cargoes from Qatar.

Arrival comes at critical time, offering relief to power sector.

Power Division confirms zero load management as of April 30.

After a gap of almost two months, Pakistan’s energy sector witnessed a relief as LNG carrier Seapeak Magellan docked at the Pakistan GasPort terminal and started feeding re-gasified LNG (RLNG) into the national network, The News reported on Friday.

Carrying around 140,000 cubic metres of LNG, the vessel berthed at the terminal operated by Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited on Thursday morning.

The cargo — arranged by TotalEnergies at a price of $18.40 per mmbtu — marks the first LNG shipment to reach the country since a US-origin cargo arrived weeks earlier.

Regasification began cautiously, starting at 50 MMcf and continuing at that level until 5pm. Following revised nominations, the flow was ramped up to 250 MMcf at 6 pm and subsequently increased to 260 MMcf, taking into account available LNG inventory. Of the total RLNG being injected, 45 MMcf has been allocated to K-Electric, while the remaining volume is being fed into the network of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.

Officials say the arrival comes at a critical time, offering relief to the power sector. The Power Division confirmed that there is currently zero load management as of 30 April, attributing stability partly to the earlier diversion of 168 MMcf of local gas to power plants. With RLNG now flowing into the system, authorities expect further easing of pressure as electricity demand rises with increasing temperatures.

However, the supply outlook remains uncertain. Government sources revealed that efforts are under way to arrange another LNG cargo for delivery between May 10 and 12. A decision is yet to be made on whether the procurement will be conducted through open bidding or via the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, SOCAR.

Meanwhile, Islamabad is scrambling to secure four LNG cargoes from Qatar that are currently stranded due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The issue has reached top decision-making levels, including discussions at the National Crisis Management Committee.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has also engaged with the Iranian ambassador, potentially to explore solutions for safe passage.

Encouragingly, the recent successful transit of a diesel shipment through the Strait has raised hopes that the stranded LNG cargoes may soon be cleared. If realised, this would significantly strengthen Pakistan’s energy security in the coming weeks.