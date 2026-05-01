Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor bombshell announcement rocks Palace

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won't let King Charles and the royal family be at peace, as another bombshell announcement has been made related to the Epstein scandal.

The former Duke of York, who is living in exile after every royal perk has been taken away, still manages to give tension to the cancer-stricken monarch.

It has been reported that a new Channel 4 documentary has been confirmed, which will revolve around the Epstein files.

Fronted by Emily Maitlis, the interviewer of Andrew's shocking BBC Newsnight interview, the new project "will deliver unprecedented access, explosive testimony and forensic analysis of the documents, networks and powerful individuals connected to Epstein’s decades-long criminal operation," reports Express.

Despite categorically denying any wrongdoing, Andrew was also arrested by the police on suspicion of misconduct in public office when he was the UK's trade envoy.

The move put the King and the rest of the royal family in extreme embarrassment.

And now, the monarch, who just concluded his US visit and begins his Bermuda tour, received an upsetting update back from home.