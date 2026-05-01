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King Charles office shares urgent update after Andrew's shocking news

Royal family shares important message after Beatrice, Eugenie's father hit with new controversy

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

King Charles office shares urgent update after Andrew&apos;s shocking news
King Charles office shares urgent update after Andrew's shocking news

King Charles' office issued a key update about the monarch's next move after the royals received shocking news related to the former Prince Andrew.

On May 1, the official royal family's Instagram page shared details about the King's one-day visit to Bermuda after a new documentary featuring dark secrets of the Epstein files was announced. 

The Palace's spokesperson said, "Today, The King will undertake a day of engagements in Bermuda, marking His Majesty’s first Royal Visit as Sovereign to a British Overseas Territory."

However, it is not clear as of now that the former Duke of York's links with Jeffrey Epstein will become a topic of discussion in the upcoming project.

The documentary's description says that it "will deliver unprecedented access, explosive testimony and forensic analysis of the documents, networks and powerful individuals connected to Epstein’s decades-long criminal operation."

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