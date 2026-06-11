Field Marshal Munir, Turkish military commander discuss regional security dynamics

Commander of Turkish Land Forces General Metin Tokel (left) calls on CDF Asim Munir at GHQ, Rawalpindi on June 11, 2026. — ISPR

Commander of Turkish Land Forces General Metin Tokel called on Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to discuss matters of mutual interest, the military's media wing said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented with a smartly turned-out guard of honour by an army contingent.

During the meeting, matters of mutual professional interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, the statement said.

CDF Munir highlighted the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic ties between the two countries and appreciated the strong defence partnership between the armed forces of Pakistan and Turkiye, it added.

The visiting dignitary also visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad and called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, the ISPR said that matters of professional interest and the regional maritime security environment were discussed.

The Turkish military commander also called on the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at Air Headquarters (AHQ) in Islamabad. The meeting focused on bilateral military cooperation and matters pertaining to professional interest.

"The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged its contributions towards regional peace and stability," the statement added.

The military's media wing said that General Metin also expressed his commitment to further enhancing defence cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two brotherly nations.