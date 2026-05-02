Sajid Ali Sadpara summits world's fifth-highest peak

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara poses during acclimatisation rotation on Mount Makalu ahead of his planned summit push. — Instagram/sajidalisadpara

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara successfully summited Mount Makalu, the world's fifth-highest mountain, on Saturday, marking another major achievement in his high-altitude climbing career.

According to details, Sajid reached the summit of Mount Makalu at around 5am. The mountain, located in Nepal, stands at a height of 8,485 metres above sea level.

The successful ascent marked Sajid's 10th mountain above 8,000 metres, further strengthening his record among Pakistan's prominent high-altitude mountaineers.

Makalu is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas, 19 km southeast of Mount Everest, on the China–Nepal border. It is considered one of the world's most challenging peaks because of its steep ridges, difficult terrain and extreme weather conditions faced by climbers during expeditions.

Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) congratulated Sajid on his remarkable and successful summit of Mount Makalu (8,485 metres), the fifth-highest mountain in the world.

In a statement, ACP President Maj Gen (retd) Irfan Arshad along with all members of the club, extended heartfelt felicitations to Sajid on achieving the feat, terming it a moment of great pride for the nation.

The statement noted that summiting one of the world's most technically challenging peaks reflects Sajid's courage, determination, and exceptional mountaineering skills.

"This outstanding achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for the entire Pakistani mountaineering community," it added.

The ACP President lauded his perseverance and dedication, saying his accomplishment would inspire young climbers across the country and further strengthen Pakistan's presence on the global mountaineering stage.

ACP Vice President Karrar Haidri also congratulated Sajid on the successful ascent and wished him a safe descent and continued success in his future mountaineering pursuits.