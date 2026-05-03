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Buckingham Palace makes statement amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy talks

King Charles office issues major update as Beatrice, Eugenie return to spotlight

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 03, 2026

Buckingham Palace makes statement amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy talks
Buckingham Palace makes statement amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy talks

King Charles' team released a fresh statement as Princess Eugenie once again became the talk of the town due to her third pregnancy rumours.

On the official social media channels of the royal family, the monarch's personal message has been shared following his trip to Bermuda.

Buckingham Palace revealed that the King expressed gratitude towards the people of Bermuda for welcoming him with big hearts.

"Thank you to all the people of Bermuda for such a wonderful few days and for the fond memories that will last a lifetime," King Charles began his statement. 

He added, "I carry your joyful enthusiasm home with me, with my most heartfelt gratitude for your kind support and for that famous island hospitality. Until we meet again…"

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