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Prince Archie scores major royal win over Prince Louis

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive delightful update about Prince Archie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 03, 2026

Prince Archie scores major royal win over Prince Louis
Prince Archie scores major royal win over Prince Louis

Prince Archie must have delighted his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for scoring a special royal win over Prince Louis.

The son of the Sussex household was born on May 6, 2019, at the private Portland Hospital in London, when his father and mother were working royals.

Harry and Meghan travelled to South Africa in 2019 for a royal tour, and a few-month-old Archie accompanied his parents. 

Harry and Meghan also took Archie to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their visit.

But the youngest member of the Wales family, Prince Louis, has not travelled with Prince William and Princess Kate on an official royal tour abroad.

The main reason behind this must be the Covid travel restrictions and then the cancer diagnosis of Louis' mother, Princess Kate. 

However, Prince George and Princess Charlotte went on royal tours when they were quite younger than the eight-year-old Louis. 

On the other hand, the youngest child of Harry and Meghan, Princess Lilibet, does not even get a chance to know about her royal roots, as she was born in the United States, following the departure of the Sussexes from the UK. 

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