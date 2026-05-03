Princess Beatrice 'confirms' heartbreaking truth as scandal takes toll

Princess Beatrice revealed that she has been 'hit hard' after back-to-back shocking revelations about the York family drama.

The eldest daughter of Andrew and Sarah was spotted two times in a row amid talks surrounding her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice was spotted carrying her own suitcases outside St James’s Palace. She called Uber and left.

Then, she was captured by the media during a lunch date with her youngest sister, Eugenie, in Mayfair.

According to an eyewitness, the sisters were "in great spirits as they made the most of the sunshine" during their lunch date.

But, as per a body language expert, behind those smiles, there was a visible tension, especially on Beatrice's face, which she failed to hide.

It appeared that the Princess confirmed her current struggling phase as her parents' controversy and marital woes rumours have taken a toll on her health.

Judi James shared with the Mirror, "While Eugenie appears comfortable putting on a display of resilience and bravado for the cameras, sporting a wide wall-to-wall smile to suggest life is nothing other than perfect, her older sister Beatrice looks less able to bluff it out here..."

"...Eugenie's gestures and facial expression hint that she has been hit hard by the fallout of her parents' dramas," the expert claimed.

Decoding one of the photos from the sisters' latest appearance, Judi shared that "...she has her arms folded over her torso, which could also be a sign of vulnerability."

"Her facial expression looks strained and unhappy here. Her eyes have a haunted expression, and her lips are clamped shut," she further said.