Mercury rises to 42°C in Karachi, with hotter weather forecast

A youngster jumps into Arabian Sea water during a hot summer day in Karachi, May 2, 2026. — Online

KARACHI: The mercury touched 42 degrees Celsius in the megapolis on Sunday, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said sea breezes were likely to be restored in the evening.

The Met department warned of a further increase in heat intensity on Monday. The department also said there was no chance of rain in Karachi.

The latest update came after the city remained in the grip of hot weather on Saturday, when the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.5°C.

The PMD had on Saturday warned that temperatures could rise to 40°C on Sunday and climb further to 41°C on Monday, while heatwave conditions were expected to persist until May 3.

PMD Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaigham had urged the public to take precautionary measures to protect the elderly, children, valuables and animals, and advised residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, particularly during peak afternoon hours.

He had also said westerly winds were expected to influence the region after this phase, bringing slight relief and temporarily reducing the intensity of the heat.

However, he warned that the broader outlook for May and June remained severe, with intense heatwaves likely across parts of Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan as temperatures were expected to stay above normal.