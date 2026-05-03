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King Charles returns home with good news for scandal-hit royal family 

Royal family celebrates big triumph as King Charles makes history

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 03, 2026

King Charles returns home with good news for scandal-hit royal family 
King Charles returns home with good news for the scandal-hit royal family 

King Charles took a major risk, which earned him praise and once again put the royal family in a positive limelight following Andrew Epstein's humiliating scandal.

The monarch alongside Queen Camilla wrapped up most talked US tour on April 30. From meaningful engagements to strengthening ties between the US-UK, the King used his soft diplomatic skills.

As per a Buckingham Palace aide, the visit to the US was a "risk and challenge" that Charles "grasped in both hands."

Prince William's father also delivered a historic speech in the Joint Meeting of Congress at the United States Capitol.

He urged to bring peace in times of conflicts and shed light on the centuries-old alliance between the US and UK.

He spoke about Ukraine war, and an insider called it "a measure of how much he personally cares" and how he "will always be guided by the truth."

In convesation with AFP, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams called King Charles' US engagements a "personal triumph."

The expert said, "He got it right, and every nuance seemed perfect. It pleased everybody."

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