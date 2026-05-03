King Charles ‘quietly endorsed' Prince Harry's message, Palace reveals

King Charles had a heavy responsibility on his shoulders as he undertook the very crucial State Visit to the US last week especially amid the strained UK-US relations.

The UK Government had been relying on Charles’s diplomatic charm to ease the tensions when Prince Harry had made an unexpected appearance in UK and delivered a speech addressing the US and Russian leadership.

The Duke of Sussex, who is no longer a working royal, had urged to end the war in Ukraine. In an interview by journalist Chris Ship, Harry was asked if his remarks would impact the State Visit, to which he brushed it off and said it wouldn’t.

However, it may appear that Charles and his younger son happen to be on the same page on the matter as a Buckingham Palace aide revealed some inside details from the “high stakes” visit.

Particularly referring to the King’s state visit speech, Charles urged US lawmakers to defend Ukraine and support Nato. It was a tricky situation to manoeuvre given Trump’s unexpected outbursts.

The Palace aide said that the matter had been a “measure of how much he personally cares”.

The visit was aimed at building bridges between the two countries, which somewhat reflects with the theme of Charles’s reign.

Just like on the global standpoint, the King is hoping to make peace, he has taken a similar approach behind the scenes for his family.

The monarch is reportedly having a reconciliation with his younger son in the works, but the Palace has not made any official comment on the matter. Although what is clear is that Charles and Harry seem to have a similar motive, which could help along their very own peace talks.