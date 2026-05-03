Kate Middleton takes bold step for George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Kate made a bold decision for her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, despite being a key ally of King Charles' team.

The Waleses' first priority is clearly their kids, especially after the cancer struggles faced by Catherine.

William and Kate always stood with the king on occasions where it was necessary to showcase power and also take part in meaningful engagements, but their main focus is on family life.

Discussing Kate Middleton as a fierce mother, royal expert Richard Palmer shared that the Princess of Wales has "made it very clear that while her children are school age, they will be her priority, and she has absolutely stuck to that."

As per the Mirror, he added, "She has never wanted to be a slave to the demands of the royal household, and she considers looking after her children and her relationship with her husband as more important."

On the other hand, the future King, who has more responsibilities, also tries his best to give a normal childhood to his kids away from media scrutiny.

"William agrees to an extent, although he obviously has different responsibilities in terms of his duties as future king. But he feels like his childhood suffered because of the demands of royal life, and the scrutiny they all came under, so he’s trying to protect his own family from that," Richard shared.

Kate and William were dubbed lucky to be protected by the machinery of the royal family, which was quite difficult for the old royals.