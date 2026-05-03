PSL 11 closing ceremony dazzles with star-studded performances

(From left) Aimg Baig, Atif Aslam, and Ali Azmat perform at the closing ceremony of PSL 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, on May 3, 2026. — Geo News

LAHORE: Stars lit up the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 closing ceremony as a host of leading performers dazzled a packed Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

Dancers perform at the closing ceremony of PSL 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, on May 3, 2026. — Geo News

The glittering ceremony — which took place before the final match — featured electrifying performances, with Ali Azmat energising the crowd with several hits, including his iconic Jush-e-Junoon, while Arif Lohar enthralled spectators with renditions of favourites such as Sadke Jawan.

Arif Lohar perform at the closing ceremony of PSL 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, on May 3, 2026. — Geo News

The final act brought together Aima Baig, Atif Aslam, Daniya Kanwal and the Sabri Sisters, who performed the PSL anthem, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Sabri Sisters, Daniya Kanwal, Aima Baig, and Atif Aslam perform at the closing ceremony of PSL 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, on May 3, 2026. — Geo News

A vibrant fireworks display further heightened the atmosphere, while a special segment showcasing the PSL trophy added to the spectacle. Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram was among the presenters at the ceremony.

Fireworks illuminate the sky during the PSL 11 closing ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — Geo News

Presenters also highlighted the significance of the occasion, noting that despite earlier hurdles which kept fans away, the stadium was now filled, which is a testament to the enduring passion for the league.

Fireworks illuminate the sky during the PSL 11 closing ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — Geo News

Spectators had initially been barred from attending matches due to fuel conservation measures introduced by the government amid rising global oil prices. However, authorities later granted approval for fans to attend the final and the three playoff matches.