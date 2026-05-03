Princess Royal attends White Ensign Ceremony in Chatham

The Princess Royal carried out a ceremonial engagement on April 30, 2026, attending the traditional raising of the White Ensign at the Hospital of Sir John Hawkins in Chatham.

Anne took part in the formal proceedings at the historic naval charity site, where the White Ensign was hoisted in a ceremony reflecting service, remembrance, and the institution’s deep ties to seafaring communities.

The event highlighted the hospital’s enduring role in supporting naval personnel and preserving its centuries-old legacy in the Medway area.

Earlier, the Princess attended an international conference in Birmingham on 29 April 2026.

The morning began at St James’s Palace, where the Princess Royal, in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Intelligence Corps, formally received senior military figures during an official handover of command.

The meeting marked the transition between General Sir James Hockenhull stepping down as Colonel Commandant and Major General Matthew Jones assuming the role.

She then travelled to Birmingham for the inaugural annual conference of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine at the International Convention Centre.