US courts Pakistani investors with promising high-growth opportunities

A representational image of Pakistani and US flags displayed as DPM Dar and Secretary of State Marco Rubio walk through a door during a meeting. — AFP

US official says SelectUSA Summit most high-profile investment facilitation event.

Official highlights US as leading investment destination with a $29 trillion economy.

Pakistani companies investing in US mainly active in textiles, IT, telecom, petrochemicals.

ISLAMABAD: Washington is eager to draw Pakistani entrepreneurs and investors to tap into its vast and competitive market, highlighting opportunities for solid returns, broader partnerships and sustained business growth, The News reported, citing a US embassy official on Monday.

The announcement was made during the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026, the United States flagship platform for attracting foreign investment. The event is set to run till May 6 at National Harbour in Maryland.

According to the official, the summit is the most high-profile investment facilitation event in the country, bringing together thousands of investors, companies, economic development organisations and industry experts to connect capital with opportunity and facilitate deals.

He said the 2026 edition hosted 5,500-5,800 participants from nearly 100 countries, along with more than 1,100 representatives from the US states and territories. “It is not a traditional trade exhibition but a structured business engagement platform.”

The official said the summit was built on three pillars: business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, sector-focused training sessions and an exhibition platform where US state economic development organisations engage international investors.

He added that a federal pavilion would feature agencies including the Department of Commerce, State Department, EXIM Bank, Development Finance Corporation and Department of Labour.

“SelectUSA, established in 2014 under the US Department of Commerce, serves as a bridge between foreign investors and federal and state regulatory systems. It helps investors understand federal requirements and navigate state rules on taxation, labour and business registration,” he said.

The official further said the programme operated year-round, offering business matchmaking, market research and regulatory advisory services. He added that it helped companies understand how business works in the United States, what opportunities exist and how they can structure entry into different sectors and states.

The official highlighted the United States as a leading investment destination with a $29 trillion economy and a population of about 336 million. Key strengths include strong consumer purchasing power, a skilled workforce, advanced infrastructure and global manufacturing competitiveness.

He also pointed to deep financial markets with access to commercial banking, venture capital and private equity, saying the US offers one of the most advanced capital ecosystems in the world.

On infrastructure, he referred to a vast logistics network including hundreds of airports, major ports handling billions of tons of cargo and a 140,000-mile rail system supporting freight movement across the country.

The official said SelectUSA had facilitated more than $400 billion in investment since its inception, supporting over 217,000 jobs. He added that Pakistani firms had participated in sectors including textiles, IT, telecommunications, chemicals and petrochemicals.

The official said small and medium enterprises remained a priority and are strongly encouraged to participate. SelectUSA also supported startups and technology firms, including women-led ventures, by connecting them with venture capital and innovation ecosystems.

He said participation was open to all investors, with digital networking tools enabling engagement before, during and after the summit. The programme also provides advisory and research services, including market data, feasibility insights and sector analysis.

Responding to questions, he said Pakistani companies investing in the US were mainly active in textiles, IT, telecommunications and petrochemicals. He added that while regulatory procedures can be complex, approvals were generally granted if requirements were met.

The official noted that Pakistan’s outward investment process involved documentation and regulatory steps that might cause delays but didn’t usually halt projects.

On data, he said the US government platforms remained the primary source, with detailed updates released after the summit through reports and press statements.

The official said the summit was designed to convert engagement into tangible investment outcomes by linking investors with federal, state and private sector stakeholders.

“Our objective is to connect ideas, capital and opportunity and translate them into real business results,” he said.