Sarah Ferguson major comeback spoiled amid Princess Eugenie good news

Sarah Ferguson returned to the limelight but for all the wrong reasons, especially during Princess Eugenie's joyful moments.

The York household has been facing serious scrutiny following Andrew and Fergie's questionable connections with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was exposed.

Princess Beatrice and her youngest sister Eugenie, have been paying the price of their parents' actions, but also the sisters' names being mentioned in the Epstein files, sparking outrage.

However, the release did not confirm any wrongdoing from their end as of now.

The former Prince has been living life supported by his brother King Charles, while laying low-key.

But Fergie is reportedly having serious financial issues, and those tensions were also visible on her face in her last sighting in Austria.

There are claims that to gain financial security, Sarah might choose to pen a memoir or appear in a bombshell TV interview to tell her side of the story.

In conversation with Daily Express, celebrity PR specialist Kayley Cornelius warned the former Duchess of York about the serious outcomes if she decide to throw mad at the royals and dig deep into Epstein ties.

The expert shared, "In an age where audiences are more critical than ever and aware of how media productions operate, including the editorial control involved in high-profile interviews, anything she says is likely to face scrutiny."

"There’s no amount of crisis PR that can fully save her now," Kayley said.

It is important to mention that Sarah Ferguson's comeback plans were tarnished with this warning in times when Eugenie was in the headlines due to her possible third pregnancy.

Moreover, she also returned to social media with a special post for her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who turned 40.