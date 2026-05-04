Weather update: Karachi swelters as experts urge precautionary measures

Boys wear caps to shield themselves from the sun as they ride with family on a motorbike amid hot and humid weather, near the Karachi Port Trust building, in Karachi on May 3, 2026. — Reuters

KARACHI: The port city continues to remain under an intense spell of hot and dry weather, with soaring temperatures and low humidity conditions persisting across the city.

Amid the prevailing heatwave and harsh weather patterns, medical experts have advised citizens to exercise caution and adopt preventive measures. They noted that the combination of extreme heat and dry conditions can contribute to health complications if proper care is not taken.

Experts further recommended that residents limit outdoor activity, especially during peak daytime hours, avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11am and 3pm, stay well-hydrated, and take basic precautions to avoid heat-related stress as the weather system continues to intensify.

They have urged residents to also avoid street food, drink only boiled water, and steer clear of unhygienic stuff and drinks, which can lead to stomach-related issues.

People have also been advised to wear light-coloured loose clothing and to cover their heads when stepping outside.

As the heat continues to sizzle in Karachi, a surge in respiratory diseases was reported in the city's hospitals.

Pulmonary disease specialist Dr Javed Khan, speaking to Geo News, said cases of illnesses related to the respiratory system have increased by 20% in hospitals due to the severe heat.

He noted that in hot and humid conditions, the effective level of oxygen in the air feels reduced, while a large number of asthma patients are also visiting both public and private hospitals. He added that the risk of pneumonia also rises in such weather conditions.

Dr Khan advised citizens to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight, spend more time in shaded areas under trees, and plant greenery at home to help improve the environment and reduce heat. He also stressed to ensure adequate water intake to prevent dehydration.

Karachi continues to experience an intense spell of hot and dry weather. According to the Meteorological Department, the city’s temperature reached 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, with humidity as low as 8%. Meanwhile, hot and dry north-westerly winds are blowing at 11 kilometres per hour.

The Met Office said the temperature could rise up to 42°C during the day, while the minimum temperature recorded overnight was 29°C. North-westerly winds are continuing at around 8 kilometres per hour.