NDMA warns of thunderstorm across several regions in next 24 hours

A supplier drives a loader vehicle covered with polythene sheet to protect from rain that experiencing in Peshawar. — APP/file

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a nationwide alert, warning that thunderstorms with rain and possible hail are expected across several regions within the next 12 to 24 hours, particularly in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, in line with forecasts issued earlier by the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC).

According to the NDMA, the current weather pattern is consistent with its seasonal outlook released three to four months ago for the April–June period.

In Punjab, strong winds, lightning and rain are likely in multiple districts, with isolated hailstorms expected. Cities including Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Layyah, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Jhang and Multan are expected to be affected.

Similar conditions are forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mingora, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, where gusty winds and thunderstorms may also bring hail in some areas.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, rain with thunder is expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Ghanche, Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Shigar, and Kharmang, as well as in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Poonch, Rawalakot, Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimber.

The NDMA cautioned that rising temperatures could accelerate glacier and snow melt, increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous areas.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid visiting glacial lakes and unstable slopes, while travellers in hilly regions should expect possible disruptions.

The NDMA also warned that strong winds and hail may damage weak structures, solar panels and vehicles, urging people to stay in safe locations during storms and avoid unnecessary travel.

All relevant departments have been directed to remain alert and take precautionary measures, while the public has been advised to follow official weather advisories and use the NDMA disaster alert mobile application for timely updates.