Suicide attack on South Waziristan army post foiled, seven inured: security sources

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Suicide attack attempted in Azam Warsak area: security sources.

Security forces cordon off the area after foiled attack: sources.

Forces neutralised attacker at a distance from army post: sources.



Security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack on a military post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan, killing the attacker at a distance from the post, security sources said on Monday.

Security sources said that Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists attempted to target the military post . However, security forces intercepted and destroyed the explosives-laden vehicle before it could reach its target, they added.

The attacker was neutralised at a distance from the post, security sources said, adding that at least seven people were injured in the foiled suicide attack.

The injured were brought to the Wana District Headquarters Hospital, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Jan Mohammad.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, security sources said.

Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist organisations to carry out attacks inside its territory.

However, the Afghan Taliban regime refused to act against terror groups involved in countless attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February this year, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025, following clashes triggered by unprovoked gunfire by the Afghan Taliban regime at multiple border points.

Despite many rounds of talks, both countries have so far failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits operating from its soil.