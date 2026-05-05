Karachi weather update: Temperature to stay below 40°C over next 24 hours

An NGO volunteer sprays water on a passerby to cool him off on a hot summer day in Karachi, on May 4, 2026. — Online

KARACHI: The weather in the port city is expected to remain hot and dry over the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to stay below 40°C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 37°C and 39°C. The minimum temperature recorded overnight was 26.5°C. Winds are currently calm, while humidity levels stand at 48%, the department added.

Rescue officials, meanwhile, informed Geo News on Monday that at least eight people died in Karachi, linking some of the deaths to intense heat in the city. The rescue official said that four bodies were recovered from the streets, while four others succumbed after being shifted to hospitals.

According to rescue officials, the deceased included individuals found in Manghopir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Boat Basin and the Suparco Road area.

Four others were transported to hospitals from Liaquatabad, Jamali Bridge, Surjani Town and Defence Phase 8 after their condition deteriorated, but they could not survive, they said.

The PMD said that Karachi recorded its hottest day of the year on Monday as temperatures surged to 44.1°C.

Meanwhile, medical experts have recommended that residents limit outdoor activity, especially during peak daytime hours, avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11am and 3pm, stay well-hydrated, and take basic precautions to avoid heat-related stress as the weather system continues to intensify.

They have urged residents to also avoid street food, drink only boiled water, and steer clear of unhygienic stuff and drinks, which can lead to stomach-related issues.

People have also been advised to wear light-coloured loose clothing and to cover their heads when stepping outside.