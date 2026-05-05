King Charles releases statement after William, Kate 'defiant' move

King Charles issued a significant statement after Prince William and Princess Kate made a bold decision, leaving royal fans puzzled about the power dynamics at the Palace.

On May 5, Buckingham Palace released a video from the monarch's meaningful project, The King's Foundation, promoting a sustainable future.

In the small video clip, Charles was seen having a good conversation with Blue Peter presenter Joel M. The King praised the environmentally friendly work done by the foundation's students.

Royal family's spokesperson shared, "The King received a Green Blue Peter Badge for his commitment to protecting nature and helping to create a more sustainable future.

"The Green Badge was presented to His Majesty by Blue Peter presenter @itsjoelm on Earth Day, to celebrate The King’s lifelong passion for the environment."

King Charles met young people, studying at Dumfrieshouse, who came up with remarkable solutions for food waste.

"These ideas were placed in a time capsule, to be opened in 100 years, along with items that represent the work that The King’s charity is doing to protect nature and promote sustainability," the statement concluded.

It is important to mention that King Charles' new message came after it was observed that the Prince and Princess of Wales maintained complete silence over Princess Eugenie's pregnancy announcement.

Their move was seen as defiant as the monarch publicly showered love on his niece despite the Andrew-Epstein scandal.

But, it appears that the future King William and Queen Catherine are united over cutting those members of the firm who brought negative limelight.