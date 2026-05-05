Policeman guns down Shikarpur SHO in reported misidentification case

Sindh Police stand guard ahead of a protest in Karachi. — Reuters/File

A station house officer (SHO) was killed in Sindh's Shikarpur district after a policeman opened fire on his car near Golo Daro area in a reported case of mistaken identity, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Kaleem identified the victim as SHO Ali Hassan of Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station.

According to SSP Kaleem, the victim was driving his newly purchased private car when it came under fire at about 5am.

Golo Daro police reportedly opened fire on the vehicle after finding it suspicious, he added.

SSP Kaleem confirmed that the policeman involved in the firing has been taken into custody and placed under quarter guard pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident and sought a report from Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab.

The incident comes around four months after Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar announced the launch of a massive operation against dacoits in the Katcha (riverine) area.

"We will use whatever resources [needed against dacoits]," said Lanjar while speaking to the media alongside IG Odho on January 7.

"Dacoits will be destroyed," he said, adding that notorious dacoits will be targeted specifically in "ruthless action" and no one will be spared.