Crude oil falls $4.57 as geopolitical risk fades from focus, earnings beat sentiment

A Dangote crude oil tank is seen inside the Dangote Industries oil refinery and fertiliser plant site in the Ibeju Lekki district of Lagos, Nigeria, March 2, 2026.— Reuters

Stocks rally globally, with S&P 500, Nasdaq hitting record closes.

Dow rises 0.73%, S&P 500 up 0.8%, Nasdaq gains around 1%.

Gains driven by strong earnings and AI-related tech stocks.



Oil prices eased on Tuesday despite ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, while global stocks climbed to record levels on the back of strong corporate earnings.

Brent crude fell $4.57, or 4%, to settle at $109.87 a barrel, after surging in the previous session on fears of supply disruption.

US and global equities rallied as investors focused on earnings strength rather than geopolitical risk. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at record highs, driven by gains in Intel and other artificial intelligence-linked stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.73%, the S&P 500 added 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed about 1%.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 rose around 0.7%, while a broad global equity index gained 0.54%.

The United States and Iran exchanged new attacks in the Gulf on Monday amid a struggle for influence over the Strait of Hormuz, using competing maritime measures following a renewed US effort to move stranded tankers through the vital shipping route. Washington said a fragile ceasefire remained in place.

Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said investors were largely looking past geopolitical tensions.

“The risk-on attitude persists even in the face of what clearly are an array of potential problem issues,” he said.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed 83% of S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings have beaten estimates, while 78.2% have exceeded revenue expectations. LSEG data indicates earnings growth for the index is now expected to exceed 18% in the first quarter, up from 12.8% a month earlier.

Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, said artificial intelligence-related spending is likely to remain a key driver of earnings growth, particularly in the technology sector.

Yen intervention watch

Currency markets were focused on the Japanese yen after sharp intraday moves fuelled speculation of possible intervention by Tokyo.

The yen was slightly weaker, leaving the dollar up around 0.4% at 157.82 yen, after briefly strengthening to an intraday high of 155.69 in the previous session.

The dollar index was broadly unchanged.

US Treasury yields eased, with benchmark 10-year notes down 2.2 basis points to 4.424%.

Spot gold rose about 0.75% to $4,554 an ounce, recovering from Monday’s low of $4,500, its weakest level since 31 March.

Bitcoin continued its rebound, trading at $81,652, up from around $62,800 in early February.