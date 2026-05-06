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Prince Harry breaks cover after losing key royal's support: 'Shocking blow'

Duke of Sussex leaves Meghan and kids in Montecito for light-hearted meeting amid crisis

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Prince Harry breaks cover after losing key royal&apos;s support: &apos;Shocking blow&apos;
Prince Harry breaks cover after 'upsetting' future Queen Catherine

Prince Harry returned to the spotlight with his new appearance after he 'upset' the key ally of King Charles' team amid peace talks.

Several photos of Archie and Lilibet's father have been circulating on social media from a friend's meetup in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Harry was spotted at Nobu for lunch with his pals. He made the outing without Meghan Markle and his children.

It is pertinent to note that the Duke of Sussex continued with his life despite reports that he had upset the peace-promoting Princess Kate.

Prince Harry breaks cover after losing key royals support: Shocking blow

For the unversed, Harry, in his bombshell BBC interview, made comments about his father's cancer, which did not sit well with the Waleses, especially Catherine.

The Duke said that he does not "know how much longer my father has left."

Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed in his new book that the Duke's remark left Princess Kate 'disappointed.'

He shared, "The damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King's chances for a full recovery had been sown."

Prince Harry breaks cover after losing key royal's support: 'Shocking blow'

Catherine was "more disappointed than angry," and the doors of reconciliation from her and William's side might be shut for once and all.

"...for the first time Kate, who had worked harder than anyone to mend the rift between the brothers, willingly handed her husband a hammer," Christopher noted. 

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