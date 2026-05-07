Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan's latest gesture after photo controversy

It appears that amends have been made after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused some major drama at a Hollywood party, leading to speculation that their A-list friends would now keep a distance.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner crushed the claims about any sort of bad blood between her and the Duchess of Sussex regarding the ‘photogate’ scandal that followed the her 70th birthday in November 2025.

Meghan had sent the momager a special Mother’s Day basket with a note that read: “Dear Kris, Happy Mother’s Day to the most maternal woman in the world.”

On Wednesday, the Kris took to her Instagram Story to share the gifts she received, including a nod from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Thank you @meghan @aseverofficial for the beautiful Mother’s Day gifts! These candles smell so delicious!! Happy Mother’s Day!!!”

The gift basket included scented candles inspired by Meghan and Harry’s two children, As Ever chocolates.

The exchange follows after Meghan’s team had urged the Kardashian clan to remove her and Prince Harry photos from social media after appearing at the lavish birthday party hosted at Jeff Bezos’s mansion.

The date had coincided with Remembrance Day, a sombre occasion to honour fallen soldiers in the UK. While Harry was wearing his poppy pin, Meghan was seen without it. It was believed that it would not have sit right with the Palace and Britons to be attending a party on the eve of such a poignant day.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian had confirmed the theory during a podcast. Harry and Meghan had received backlash following it. Although it seems that all is good between the Sussexes and the Kardashian-Jenners.