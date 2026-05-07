Overseas Pakistanis mark 'Marka-e-Haq' event in Dallas with strong display of unity and national pride

A speaker addresses the event named "MARKA-E-HAQ PAKISTAN – Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, Battle of Truth Victory Day” in Dallas.

A grand event titled “MARKA-E-HAQ PAKISTAN – Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, Battle of Truth Victory Day” was held in Dallas, to commemorate first anniversary of Pakistan's victory against India in the May 5, 2025, war.

The event was attended by a large number of members of the Pakistani community.

The event, hosted by community leader Abdul Hafeez Khan, echoed with slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Army Zindabad”.

The chief guests included Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi and Overseas Pakistani Foundation Chairman Syed Qamar Raza, while Vice Consul General from Houston Usher Shahzad, community leaders, journalists and business figures also attended.

Addressing the gathering, Hashmi said Pakistan had responded strongly to recent aggression and demonstrated its military capability to the world. He said ideology was the real strength of nations and urged the youth to contribute towards Pakistan’s future, particularly in the economic field.

Referring to Pakistan’s nuclear programme, he said the country had become invincible after attaining nuclear capability.

Hashmi also praised the achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) recalling the legacy of MM Alam, who downed five Indian jets in record time during the 1965 war.

During an emotional address, Sindh governor said Pakistan’s future leadership would emerge from among the Pakistani youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Raza said overseas Pakistanis were the country’s economic strength, noting that remittances reached $38.3 billion last year and were expected to exceed $41 billion this year. He urged overseas Pakistanis to use legal channels for remittances, saying higher inflows could help Pakistan reduce dependence on the International Monetary Fund.

Moreover, renowned senior journalist Sohail Warraich said the world was openly acknowledging Pakistan’s success.

Special prayers were offered for Pakistan’s security, stability and prosperity at the conclusion of the event.