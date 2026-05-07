Duchess Sophie gives tough competition to Princess Kate: 'New honour'

Whenever people talk about the royal family's current fashion icons, two names often come to mind: one is the future Queen Catherine, and the other is King Charles' secret weapon, Duchess Sophie.

Recently, the Princess of Wales grabbed attention for her chic fashion choice at her latest University of East London appearance.

She wore a beige Roland Mouret suit for the meaningful event.

On the other hand, the Duchess of Edinburgh earned praise for her fresh look during her visit to the Orbis Visionaries Reception in London.

Wearing summer colours, Sophie looked stylish and elegant, giving competition to Catherine.

The official Instagram page of Orbis UK shared that they were "honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to our fourth annual Orbis Visionaries Reception in London.

"The Duchess joined international eye care experts to renew the call to give everyone access to eye care and end avoidable vision loss.

"In her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, Her Royal Highness has previously seen Orbis’s work first-hand in Ethiopia, Bangladesh and India."

Sophie looked radiant in a photo shared by Orbis UK.

One fan wrote, "Love Sophie, stylish, classic and beautiful, she is a beautiful Duchess."