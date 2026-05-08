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Prince Harry 'reacts' to Archie, Lilibet royal setback: 'Very sad'

Meghan Markle goes against Prince Harry's sentiments about Archie, Lilibet
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 08, 2026

Prince Harry &apos;reacts&apos; to Archie, Lilibet royal setback: &apos;Very sad&apos;
Prince Harry 'reacts' to Archie, Lilibet royal setback: 'Very sad'

Prince Harry poured his heart out about how Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been paying the price of the royal rift.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their active working royal roles in 2020. They wished to live life on their own terms.

But after years of tension between the royals and Sussexes, Harry realised that his children have been suffering the most as they are not able to get familiar with life in the UK.

According to Daily Mail, King Charles' youngest son reacted to Archie and Lili's royal setback after seeing George, Charlotte and Louis growing up among royal perks.

Harry's pal disclosed, "Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their cousins are enjoying."

"Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children..." the source shared.

Archie and Lilibet are living a great life in California, but they are missing out a lot, which is not sitting well with Harry.

However, Meghan has been painting a different picture on social media, it has been claimed.

"There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted," an insider shared. 

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