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Beatrice, Eugenie party with Taylor Swift after Meghan left furious

Taylor Swift rubs shoulders with King Charles nieces Beatrice, Eugenie
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 08, 2026

Beatrice, Eugenie party with Taylor Swift after Meghan left furious
Beatrice, Eugenie party with Taylor Swift after Meghan left furious

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie finally breathed a sigh of relief and returned to life after the darkest phase of their lives.

The Princesses were spotted attending a lavish birthday party in London last night. Notably, the pop icon Taylor Swift and her fiancee Travis Kelce were also in attendance.

The British royal family members and pop royalty joined other A-listers to celebrate Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday.

Mother-to-be Eugenie was glowing as her baby bump was full on display as he made a grand entrance with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

On the other hand, Beatrice, with her better half Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, turned heads with her stylish appearance at the party. 

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