Govt rejects 'mala fide' reports of Pakistanis' deportation from UAE

Foreign workers clad in mask walk pushing bicycles along a street in the Satwa district of Dubai on May 6, 2020. — AFP

Pakistanis continue to access work visas in UAE: interior ministry.

No sect specific deportations being carried out from UAE: ministry.

Social media reports fabricate "to serve ulterior motives": ministry.



The government on Friday rejected reports of targeted deportations of Pakistani nationals from the United Arab Emirates, calling them "vicious propaganda" spread by vested interests.

The interior ministry issued the clarification after reports surfaced on social media alleging the targeted deportation of Pakistani workers from the Gulf country in recent weeks.

The speculation gained traction apparently after Pakistan repaid $3.5 billion in debt to the UAE last month, increasing pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

In a post on X, the interior ministry said that it found all reporting "mala fide" after going through the details and data.

"No country or sect specific deportations from any country including UAE are being carried out," it added.

The ministry clarified that deportations, if any, were a routine process in line with the host country's regulations and legal system, violations of their laws, overstays or illegal documentation.

It said that Pakistani nationals, having fulfilled the host country's visa and work-based requirements, continue to visit or access work visas in the UAE and other friendly countries without prejudice.

The ministry maintained that the "fake news being peddled" and social media posts regarding the reported deportations were malicious and fabricated "to serve ulterior motives".

It added that any issue concerning Pakistani nationals abroad was addressed on a case-by-case basis with the relevant country through established Foreign Office channels.

Similarly, the Foreign Office had rejected "misleading and unfounded" reports concerning the return of debt of UAE, saying the repayment is a routine financial transaction.

In a statement last month, the Foreign Office rejected the reports, saying the UAE funds were placed with the SBP under bilateral commercial agreements.

The deposits demonstrated "the UAE's strong support for Pakistan's economic stability and prosperity", it said in a statement.

The FO clarified that the government, through the SBP, was returning the matured deposits to the UAE pursuant to mutually agreed terms.

"This is a routine financial transaction, and any attempt to portray it otherwise is erroneous and misleading," it said.