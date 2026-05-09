HEC approves policy for dual, joint degrees with foreign universities

A representational image of graduating students. — Reuters/File

Policy sets rules for undergraduate, graduate degree programmes.

Varsities required to get NOC before launching programmes: HEC.

New rules to promote internationalisation of higher education: HEC.



The Higher Education Commission has approved a policy on dual, double and joint degree programmes aimed at promoting structured academic collaboration between Pakistani universities and recognised local and international institutions.

The policy has been introduced in view of the growing globalisation of higher education, increasing student mobility, international academic partnerships, and the need to align Pakistani higher education with global standards.

It provides a formal regulatory framework for universities seeking to offer collaborative degree programmes at undergraduate and graduate levels.

The policy provides for collaborative academic arrangements for dual degree programmes leading to the award of two degrees in distinct or closely related fields, and double degree programmes leading to the award of two degrees in the same discipline by partnering institutions.

The third form is the joint degree programmes, involving the issuance of a single degree jointly awarded and signed by collaborating institutions.

HEC said that such programmes may only be offered where universities enter into formal collaborative arrangements under the approved policy.

Institutions will be required to obtain necessary statutory approvals, execute a detailed memorandum of understanding (MoU), ensure credit mapping, define admission and exit requirements, disclose fee structures, provide student protection arrangements, and seek HEC's no-objection certificate (NOC) before launching any such programme.

The policy will benefit students by expanding access to international learning opportunities, credit mobility, joint supervision, global academic exposure and improved employability.

It will also support Pakistani universities in strengthening international partnerships, improving curriculum relevance, enhancing quality assurance, and increasing the global recognition of Pakistani higher education.

Through this policy, HEC aims to promote responsible internationalisation of higher education while safeguarding academic standards, student interests and institutional accountability.