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Punjab mulls early summer vacation for schools

Final decision on the summer vacation would be made by May 11, says education minister
By
Ummay Farwa
|

Published May 09, 2026

Students can be seen on their way to school in Islamabad on May 8, 2025. — APP
Students can be seen on their way to school in Islamabad on May 8, 2025. — APP

  • Mulling summer vacations from May 22 to Aug 2: minister.
  • Says summer camps during holidays are on the cards.
  • PDMA warns of above-normal temperatures till July in Punjab.

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School and Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat on Saturday revealed that the provincial government was considering a plan to observe summer vacation in educational institutions from May 22 to August 2.

Speaking to Geo News, Hayat said that final decision on the summer vacation would be made by May 11.

The education minister said that they were also discussing a proposal to arrange summer camps during the holidays.

His remarks came a day after the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had warned of above-normal temperatures and rain across the province till July.

The Met Office had cautioned that heatwaves, flash floods, urban flooding and windstorms could affect several regions in the coming months.

The weather department had also cautioned that rising temperatures could trigger strong winds, dust storms and hailstorms, potentially affecting seasonal crops, vegetables and orchards.

The PDMA had warned that above-normal temperatures during May could increase the likelihood of heat spikes and heatwave conditions, especially in the plain areas of Punjab.

Last year, the provincial government had notified summer vacation in schools from May 28 to August 14. The authorities, however, had extended the vacations for all public and private schools until August 31 due to extreme weather conditions in the province.

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