10 key takeaways from CDF Munir's speech commemorating Marka-e-Haq

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir speaks during an event on May 29, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Sunday delivered a hard-hitting address at the General Headquarters (GHQ) ceremony marking one year of Marka-e-Haq, outlining Pakistan’s military posture, diplomatic gains, and stance on regional security.

Here are 10 major takeaways from his speech:

1. Strong warning against future aggression

Field Marshal Munir warned that any future hostile action against Pakistan would invite severe repercussions.

"Any future hostile action against Pakistan will have serious, far-reaching, and painful consequences."

2. Pakistan declared victorious in Marka-e-Haq

The army chief described Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos as a historic military success for Pakistan.

"Pakistan, its people, and the armed forces achieved an unparalleled victory in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos with the blessings of Allah."

3. Conflict described as ideological battle

Field Marshal Munir said the confrontation was not simply between two states but between competing ideologies.

"Marka-e-Haq was not merely a war between two countries but a decisive battle between 'two ideologies' in which truth ultimately prevailed."

4. India sought Pakistan’s isolation

The field marshal noted that New Delhi attempted to isolate Pakistan militarily and diplomatically.

"India's dream was to subject Pakistan to military aggression and diplomatic isolation."

5. Pakistan vows to thwart Indian ambitions

He said Islamabad would never allow India to alter the regional balance of power.

"Pakistan would never allow India’s ‘dream’ to materialise."

6. Nation praised for unity during conflict

COAS Munir credited the Pakistani public for standing firmly alongside the armed forces.

"The entire nation stood like a solid wall in the defence of the homeland."

7. No compromise on sovereignty

The army chief reiterated that Pakistan would never compromise on its territorial integrity or dignity.

"No compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity."

8. Heavy Indian losses

Field Marshal Munir said that India suffered major military and economic setbacks during the conflict.

"India suffered severe human and financial losses as a result of the conflict."

9. Pakistan’s global standing highlighted

The CDF said Pakistan had gained diplomatic recognition and strengthened international ties over the past year.

"Pakistan’s national prestige has grown, earning global recognition, and the country now has more friends than ever before."

10. Kashmir issue reaffirmed

Reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing stance, COAS Munir said Kashmir remained central to the country’s identity and policy.

"No story of Pakistan is complete without Kashmir."