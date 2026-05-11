Envoy says Marka-e-Haq markedly strengthened Pakistan's global standing

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh addresses a ceremony. — X/@AmbRizSaeed/File

Envoy says national resolve remains Pakistan’s biggest strength.

Credits Trump administration with active role in peace efforts.

Says Indian narrative exposed before world after Pahalgam.

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s global standing improved after Marka-e-Haq (the battle of truth), he said, asserting that the country emerged as an important force for stability in the region following the victory over India.

It refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning from April 22 to May 10, 2025. On May 6-7 last year, India — after levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan for an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir — launched an attack on Islamabad, which was responded to with full force, humilating New Delhi.

Speaking in an interview, the envoy said Pakistan had immediately demanded an investigation into the Pahalgam incident, while India resorted to aggression by levelling allegations without presenting evidence.

He said Pakistan demonstrated political, diplomatic and military maturity during the tensions. “Defence spending may be lower, but national resolve remains Pakistan’s real strength,” he remarked.

Sheikh said US President Donald Trump and his team played an active role in efforts aimed at maintaining peace. The ambassador said weaknesses in the Indian narrative had become evident before the world.

He added that Pakistan was still demanding evidence regarding both the Pulwama and Pahalgam incidents.

Speaking about the Indus Waters Treaty, the envoy said there was no room for suspending the agreement, warning that using water as a weapon would amount to a violation of international law.

He further said Pakistan’s economy would also have to be strengthened in the same way as its defence capabilities.

Earlier, addressing a grand ceremony at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Ambassador Sheikh highlighted the significance of Marka-e-Haq and the collective resolve demonstrated by the Pakistani nation.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s strategic importance, resilience, and role in promoting regional and global peace continued to gain strength.

“Our unity is our strength, and it was displayed during the conflict in May 2025. The nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its leadership and the valiant armed forces in defeating the sinister designs of the enemy,” the Ambassador remarked.

The ambassador noted that the victory against provocation was a collective triumph led by the country’s civil-military and diplomatic leadership.

He underscored that while Pakistan remained committed to regional and global peace, the desire should never be mistaken for weakness.

He appreciated the positive role played by the US President Donald Trump in supporting ceasefire efforts between the two nuclear powers.

Looking toward the future, the ambassador linked national defence with economic sovereignty, stating that the concept of Bunyan-um-Marsoos would be fully realised in the non-kinetic domain once Pakistan achieved economic stability and prosperity.

He urged the Pakistani American diaspora to step in and step up their vital role geared to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

The evening featured a documentary chronicling the nation's defence efforts and live performances of national songs, adding further spirit to the evening, with audiences passionately chanting slogans of “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad.”

The ceremony concluded with a renewed national pledge for unity, progress and collective responsibility toward building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.