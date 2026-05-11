Workers' remittances rise 11% to $3.5bn in April: SBP

US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. — Reuters

April remittances decline 8% monthly.

Ten-month inflows climb 8% yearly.

Middle East sends nearly $1.9bn remittances.

KARACHI: Overseas Pakistanis remitted $3.53 billion in April 2026, marking an 11.4% increase compared to the same month last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.

However, the inflows declined by 7.6% on a month-on-month basis compared to March 2026, when the country received $3.83 billion in workers’ remittances.

According to the central bank, cumulative remittances during the first 10 months of FY26 reached $33.86 billion, showing an 8% increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest contributor during April, with Pakistanis residing in the kingdom sending $841.7 million. The United Arab Emirates followed with $734.7 million, while remittances from other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries stood at $325 million.

Overall inflows from the Middle East amounted to nearly $1.9 billion during the month, according to SBP data.

Analysts said the yearly growth momentum in remittances remained strong despite the monthly decline, which followed higher inflows recorded around Eid-related transfers in recent months.

Pakistan’s remittances target is around $41 billion by the end of FY26, compared to $38 billion recorded in FY25.