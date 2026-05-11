Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer huge loss in bid for success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hard times are not over yet, as the Sussexes are putting on happy faces for the cameras, but the situation inside Montecito is completely opposite.

Since their departure from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess have been making efforts to build connections in Hollywood, especially Meghan.

However, the couple was only able to generate money and views with projects that exposed royal secrets. Apart from that, their projects, including the one with Netflix, did not grab much attention.

Either it's Meghan's cooking show or brand As Ever, there are no huge milestones as of now.

An insider told Daily Mail, "They have truly lost the plot. I hear she’s spiralling badly because she knows nothing is working."

"The whole thing about her [As Ever] stuff selling out isn’t true any more. I don’t think either of them is happy," claimed the source.

Most recently, it was also reported that Meghan did not attend the Met Gala due to her strained relationship with fashion boss Anna Wintour.

"She also has a disastrous habit of falling out with Hollywood’s top power brokers..." Richard Fitzwilliams said before.