Karachi to remain hot and humid but no chances of 'heatwave' for now

A newspaper hawker walks while covering his face with a newspaper to avoid sunlight, during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 5, 2026. — Reuters

KARACHI: The port city is expected to continue experiencing hot and humid conditions over the next several days, with daytime temperatures hovering in the mid-30 degrees Celsius but there is no immediate threat of heatwave in the metropolis, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.

The Met Office said Karachi will remain under the influence of sea breezes, keeping conditions relatively stable despite rising heat across the wider province. Temperatures in the city are forecast to stay around 36-37°C in the coming days, with humid conditions likely to persist.

While Karachi is expected to be spared from extreme heat, the situation across Sindh is more severe, with meteorologists warning that a fresh heatwave spell is likely to grip several districts from May 15, potentially lasting until May 20 or beyond.

According to the department, most areas of Sindh will continue to experience hot to very hot and dry weather, with the ongoing heatwave conditions persisting in the central and upper parts of the province in the short term.

Extremely high temperatures are forecast in interior districts, including Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Ghotki, where the mercury is expected to range between 46°C and 48°C.

Similarly, intense heat is likely to persist in Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur, where residents have already been facing prolonged spells of extreme temperatures.

The Met Office said the ongoing heatwave in parts of Sindh may ease temporarily from Tuesday, but cautioned that another prolonged spell of high temperatures is expected to develop mid-month.

The authorities have urged the public, particularly children, women, and the elderly, to take precautionary measures during the heatwave.

The citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and use water judiciously.

Farmers have been asked to plan agricultural activities accordingly and ensure proper care of livestock.

All relevant departments have been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent any untoward incidents during the extreme weather conditions.