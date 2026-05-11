Punjab schools to get summer vacation for over three months

A woman rides a scooty with her children, while holding a mobile phone on a busy road after school in Lahore, on May 7, 2026. — APP

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced the summer vacation schedule for the province.

In a statement released on Monday, the provincial education minister said that the vacations would begin on May 22.

He added that the vacation would continue until August 23, meaning the students would get more than three months off.

The announcement comes as a relief to students and teachers alike as the country reels from a hot spell with temperatures expected to remain high in the coming days.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had warned last week of above-normal temperatures and rain across the province till July.

The Met Office, meanwhile, had cautioned that heatwaves, flash floods, urban flooding and windstorms could affect several regions in the coming months.

The weather department had also cautioned that rising temperatures could trigger strong winds, dust storms and hailstorms, potentially affecting seasonal crops, vegetables and orchards.

Last year, the provincial government had announced summer vacation in schools from May 28 to August 14. The authorities, however, had extended the vacations for all public and private schools until August 31 due to extreme weather conditions in the province.