Meghan Markle gives shock to fans with 'suspicious' Archie, Lilibet move

Meghan Markle 'missed' a big chance to steal the spotlight on a special occasion, sparking reactions among fans.

On May 10, people around the world, especially Americans, marked Mother's Day. Several renowned figures from Hollywood honoured motherhood with heartfelt photos and captions.

But Meghan's absence from the scene was widely noted.

The former Suits actress maintained complete silence on this year's Mother's Day. Though she must have low-key celebrated the big day with her mother, Dora, and her children, Archie and Lilibet.

But in 2025, she released an adorable photo, showing Meghan carrying her little ones in her arms.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy!

"And to these two gems - who still attempt to climb “mama mountain”, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life."

"I, too, 'love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.'"

Maybe, the Duchess will make a late Mother's Day wish or prepare for something bigger.