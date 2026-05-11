Pakistan demarches Afghan regime over Bannu attack, warns of decisive response

A police officer stands guard outside the ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires and lodged a strong demarche with the Afghan Taliban regime over the deadly vehicle-borne IED attack on a police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, warning that it “reserved the right to respond decisively against those responsible”.

According to the Foreign Office, the May 9 attack on the Fateh Khel police post, carried out by terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, martyred 15 policemen and injured four others, including a civilian.

Pakistan conveyed that evidence gathered during a detailed investigation, along with technical intelligence, indicated that the attack had been masterminded by terrorists residing in Afghanistan, the statement added.

The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s serious concerns over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan and stressed that the Afghan Taliban regime must fulfil their commitments to prevent militant groups from operating from their territory.

Islamabad also warned that Pakistan would not compromise on its national security or the protection of its citizens if terrorist outfits continued to find safe havens across the border.

Pakistan has also constructively engaged with the Afghan Taliban regime through several rounds of talks mediated by brotherly and friendly countries, FO Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi further added.

He said: “However, the Afghan Taliban have consistently failed to commit to, or deliver, meaningful and verifiable action against these terrorist outfits.”

A day earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police post in Bannu.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.