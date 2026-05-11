Citizen martyred foiling suicide bombing attempt near Kohat: security sources

This undated photo shows Liaqat who embraced martyrdom while stopping a suicide bomber. — File

Citizen asked the attacker for identification: security sources.

Attacker blew himself up during confrontation: security sources.

Terrorist's objective was to reach checkpoint: security sources.



A retired Pakistan Railways employee embraced martyrdom after confronting a suicide bomber near Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, preventing a possible larger attack, security sources said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the inter-provincial area between Punjab's Jand tehsil and KP's Khushal Garh Bridge, they added.

According to security sources, the Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist was moving through fields in the interprovincial area when Liaqat — a local resident — stopped him and asked for identification.

The suicide bomber detonated explosives during the confrontation, leaving Liaqat martyred on the spot, while the militant was also killed in the explosion, security sources said.

According to initial reports, the terrorist's objective was to reach a sensitive checkpoint located in the inter-provincial area; however, the citizen's timely act of bravery prevented major loss of life, they added.

Liaqat, a resident of Mankor village in Jand tehsil of Attock district, had retired from Pakistan Railways.

Security sources said that his timely intervention helped protect both the checkpoint and civilians present in the surrounding area.

They added that said such incidents reflected ongoing militant threats targeting civilians and security personnel, while security forces, police and citizens continued efforts against such attacks.

Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist organisations to carry out attacks inside its territory.

However, the Afghan Taliban regime refused to act against terror groups involved in countless attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February this year, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025, following clashes triggered by unprovoked gunfire by the Afghan Taliban regime at multiple border points.

Despite many rounds of talks, both countries have so far failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits operating from its soil.