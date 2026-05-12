Karachi track ready to host night car races under floodlights

Cars race on a floodlit drag strip at a newly prepared motorsports facility in Karachi. — Reporter

KARACHI: Car races will now be held under floodlights in Karachi after LED lights were installed at an autocross track in a private housing society on the Super Highway.

The facility has been described as Pakistan's first super floodlit sports track, with competitions now possible at night as well as during the day, Geo News reported.

One hundred light towers have been installed along the more than two-kilometre track, while 300 LED lights and four high-mast towers have also been set up.

Along with the lighting system, a drag-race track has also been prepared. The drag track is 400 metres long and can host 200-metre races, in which two cars compete at the same time.

An aerial view shows a floodlit racetrack prepared for night motorsports events in Karachi. — Reporter

Cars in drag races can reach speeds of more than 250 kilometres per hour.

A modern timing system has also been installed at the finishing line to check race timings.

The track has been opened in the first phase for four major formats, including autocross, side-to-side drag racing, drifting, and buggy ATV and remote-control off-road vehicles.

People associated with motorsports in Karachi often remain busy during the day because of business, jobs and other engagements, making participation in daytime autocross races difficult.

Cars line up during a night race at a newly floodlit motorsports track in Karachi. — Reporter

The installation of floodlights is expected to help motorsports grow further by allowing competitions to be held at night and during periods when daytime heat makes racing difficult.

A 2.5-kilometre service line has also been built around the track, where fire brigade, ambulance and immediate medical assistance facilities will remain available during events.

Space has also been earmarked for 100,000 spectators, along with a food court, accommodation, a service area and vehicle parking for cars brought from across Pakistan before events.

In connection with Maraka-e-Haq, 100 cars also held a march-past at the track, with young drivers participating in the event.