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Eid ul Adha: Zil Hajj moon sighting expected on evening of May 17

Eid ul Adha 2026 likely to be celebrated on May 27 in Pakistan
By
Uneeba Zameer Shah
|

Published May 12, 2026

The image shows Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members sighting a moon. — APP/File
The image shows Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members sighting a moon. — APP/File

The sighting of the new moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Zil Hajj, 1447 Hijri, is expected to take place on May 17, SUPARCO said on Tuesday, issuing preliminary astronomical projections regarding the lunar calendar.

A spokesperson for the country's space agency said that the age of the new moon at the time of sunset on May 17 will be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes, indicating conditions that are generally considered suitable for visibility in several regions of the country. 

He further noted that the new moon is expected to be born at 1:01am on the same day, providing a basis for the expected lunar progression.

According to the details shared by the SUPARCO official, atmospheric and astronomical conditions appear to be favourable for the crescent moon to be sighted on the evening of May 17. 

The spokesperson added that in coastal areas in particular, there is likely to be a gap of around 60 minutes between sunset and moonset, which significantly improves the probability of the moon being visible.

On the basis of these projections, the first day of Zil Hajj 1447 Hijri is expected to fall on Monday, May 18, while Eid ul Adha is likely to be observed on May 27, subject to final confirmation.

However, the agency clarified that the official and final decision regarding the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon will be taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which is responsible for the formal announcement of the Islamic lunar calendar in the country.

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