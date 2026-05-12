Prince Harry gives into King Charles for Archie, Lilibet

Estranged from the royal family, Prince Harry has tried to win back his father's sympathy for a better tomorrow of his and Meghan Markle's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex has made a heartfelt plea to King Charles to secure his children's royal future, according to a new report, an insider has claimed.

The move seems to be a latest bid to make amends with the royals ahead of Harry's UK visit this summmer.

William's younger brother is said to be desperate to correct things with his father for the sake of his children.

Meghan, who has not visited his amputed dad Thomas Markel even after his critical surgery and alarming health condition, is still reluctant to make peace with the royals.

The Duke reportedly wants to secure a stay at Balmoral, where his family will gather for their annual retreat.

However, Harry’s hopes that his father might greet the opportunity to see his grandchildren as a way of bringing the family together again is causing tension between him and Meghan.

‘Harry and Meghan are expected to spend over a month in Europe this summer, using their newly completed villa in Portugal as a base while travelling back and forth for engagements and private visits," an insider told Closer.

The family is understood to be flying over shortly after Archie and Lilibet finish school in June.

‘Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe, with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles.

He’s determined to make it happen. Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing.

Harry is expected to visit the UK in July for a pre-Invictus Games event, but it now looks likely he could make the trip overseas in June.

His cousin Peter Phillips is due to marry Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony at All Saints Church, Cirencester, on 6 June – and though the guest list hasn’t been confirmed, Harry, 41, has always been close to Peter.

The nuptials could mark the first time Harry has been in the same room as his brother William, 44, since 2024 – and the prospect is causing tension behind-the-scenes.

On the other thing, William and Kate are deeply uneasy about the whole thing. William especially feels boundaries must stay in place.