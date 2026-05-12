Kate Middleton ‘wants' King Charles to reunite with Archie, Lilibet

Princess Kate shares a special bond with her father-in-law King Charles which had been strengthened over time, especially after their cancer diagnosis.

The two bonded over their health struggles and the monarch found it easy to confide in his darling daughter-in-law. Their special relationship can also be observed in their interactions during recent public events.

The royals have faced a tough few months due to a slew of scandals and controversies casting a dark shadow. One of the issues that have been causing the monarch a lot of distress is the estrangement with his son Prince Harry and how that has been blocking him from meeting his US-based grandchildren.

Princess Kate was reportedly a mediator between Prince William and Prince Harry but she has now changed her stance on the matter after the Duke of Sussex’s comments in the BBC interview last year.

According to sources cited by Closer magazine, William and Kate are “deeply uneasy” about the reunion and they do not want Harry and Meghan back in the fold.

However, Princess Kate “wants” Harry’s children to “to know their grandfather”.