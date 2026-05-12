Inquiry ordered after woman ‘drug peddler' produced in court without handcuffs

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Judicial magistrate sends Pinky on judicial remand.

Home minister says JIT to be formed to probe matter.

Lanjar vows strict action against all those found guilty.

KARACHI: In violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), police on Tuesday produced a high-profile woman “drug peddler”, Anmol alias Pinky, before a judicial magistrate (South) in Karachi without handcuffs and under special protocol.

According to police, Pinky, who was reportedly arrested in Karachi’s Garden area a day earlier, is a highly wanted suspect who had been absconding in 10 different cases.

Weapon, cocaine and other drugs worth around Rs1.5 million were recovered from her custody, the police said, adding that she was reportedly operating a network of drug supply in the port city.

She also used to supply drugs online through specific riders across the city, the police said, adding that the suspect also used female riders in her network.

After hearing both sides, the judicial magistrate sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Azad Khan took notice of the SOP violation after a video surfaced showing her, wearing sunglasses, walking without handcuffs while being “escorted” by police officials at the court premises.

The police’s special treatment of the notorious drug peddler sparked large-scale criticism on social media platforms.



According to a spokesperson for the Karachi police chief, AIG Azad took notice of the incident and launched an inquiry to determine the role of the relevant officers.

The spokesperson said that violations of the law and SOPs would not be tolerated, adding that all officers and personnel of Karachi police are bound by rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Karachi AIG.

The Sindh IG ordered the immediate suspension of the investigation officer and staff found guilty of negligence. He also ordered to formation an investigation committee comprising senior officers to ensure a transparent probe into the incident.

JIT to be formed to probe matter: home minister

Later, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar also sought a report from the Karachi AIG over the issue and directed authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the matter.

The home minister vowed strict action against all those found guilty, adding that a joint investigation team (JIT) would be formed to probe the matter.

Referring to the alleged protocol extended to the suspect, the minister said such an act is unacceptable under any circumstances, adding that those who violated the SOPs should be punished as per the law.

“Police uniform is a symbol of public trust,” Lanjar said and warned that misuse of authority would not be tolerated.

“The Sindh government will not compromise on the rule of law,” he added.