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King Charles reveals soft spot for Harry as Meghan faces royal snub

Prince Harry receives delightful update from King Charles home but Meghan deals with blow
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 13, 2026

King Charles reveals soft spot for Harry as Meghan faces royal snub
King Charles reveals soft spot for Harry as Meghan faces royal snub

King Charles made his feelings clear with a quiet move made in favour of his youngest son, Prince Harry, but Megha Markle was left behind.

Recently, a royal photographer, Chris Jackson, shared a series of pictures from an event that took place at the monarch's Highgrove home.

He released a photo of a table placed inside the King's house, showcasing two adorable photo frames.

One is the iconic trio image, featuring King Charles and both of his sons, William and Harry, before the royal rift began.

The other one was the monarch holding his grandson, Prince Louis, when he was little.

King Charles reveals soft spot for Harry as Meghan faces royal snub

But, it was noticed by fans that a picture from Harry and Meghan's wedding day was not there anymore.

Discussing the latest decision made inside the royal house, TalkTV host Samara Gill said, "Look, I mean, removing a royal photo in royal life is sort of a declaration of war, I would say."

She further claimed that the royals now exclude those causing trouble to the monarch in a "quite polite" manner. 

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