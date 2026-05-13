What we know so far about Karachi's 'drug dealer' Pinky

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

The Karachi Police recently arrested Anmol alias Pinky over charges of running a "network of drug supply" across the city, and she is currently in law enforcers' custody on physical remand.

A local court in Karachi has approved a three-day physical remand of the alleged drug peddler in a case registered by Karachi South Police.

Police said Pinky was arrested from Karachi's Garden area and was wanted in at least multiple different cases. Authorities claim weapons, cocaine, and other drugs worth around Rs1.5 million were recovered from her possession.

Investigators told the court that 1,540 grams of cocaine and 6,970 grams of raw material were seized during the arrest operation. According to police, she was operating a drug supply network in Karachi. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against her between 2021 and 2024.

Police had initially failed to secure her physical remand after the court sent her to judicial custody until May 25. However, investigators later filed a fresh plea, arguing they needed custody to trace the cocaine supply source, investigate her financial network, and verify her criminal record. The court subsequently approved a three-day physical remand.

Pinky's 'voice note'

Investigators said on Wednesday that multiple audio messages were recovered from Pinky’s mobile phone. In one alleged voice note, she warned associates about a possible arrest and indicated that her operations would continue through another person if anything happened to her.

According to the recording, Pinky told her contacts that a male associate would continue handling operations using the same phone number if she were arrested or killed.

SSP South removed from inquiry

In a separate development, SSP South was removed from the inquiry linked to Pinky’s court appearance and replaced by DIG West Irfan Baloch, according to a notification.

DIG West has been tasked with investigating all matters that surfaced during her court appearance, including alleged protocol violations. Authorities directed him to submit a report within three days, while the Additional IG warned of strict action against officials found guilty of negligence or misconduct.

Criminal details

Investigation reports submitted before the court stated that multiple cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act had been registered against Pinky between 2021 and 2024.

The prosecution had requested physical remand until May 25, arguing that investigators needed custody to trace the source and financial network behind the drug supply operation. The court, however, initially sent the accused to judicial custody until the same date.

The court also noted that Pinky did not raise any allegations of police torture or misconduct during the proceedings.

'Pinky was residing in Lahore'

Separately, Lahore Police revealed that Pinky had been residing in Lahore before going into hiding. Police said her brother, Riaz Baloch, was arrested in a drug case registered at Kot Lakhpat Police Station.

According to Lahore Police, Pinky’s name surfaced during investigations into a drug trafficking attempt in Shadab Colony involving a luxury vehicle. During questioning, her brother allegedly identified the woman who escaped from the scene as Pinky.

Police said she had been living in a private housing area in Kot Lakhpat with her brothers before disappearing. However, Punjab Police stated that Pinky has no criminal record in their official provincial database.