What Prince William thinks of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage

The future British monarch is alleged to have a view on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage.

The Prince William is said to have become increasingly convinced that his estranged brother Harry would finally give up and amicably return to the role he belongs to.

Some media reports, citing insiders, still claim the Sussexes' relationship will eventually fall apart.

The Prince of Wales' anger with the Duke has grown after his unexpected moves, but he believes the Duchess of Sussex is responsible for the bitter royal rupture that has consumed the family for years.

It emerges ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eighth wedding anniversary on May 19.

William has never made any public comments about Harry and Meghan's relationship. However, there are claims that he shared private doubts about the future of the Sussexes' marriage.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St George's Chapel in 2018 before stepping back from royal duties less than two years later and relocating to Montecito.

Their departure triggered an ongoing feud with the monarchy, fueled by explosive interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir Spare.

There were also reports that William no longer believes reconciliation with Harry is possible as long as Meghan's dominance remains in his life.

William has completely turned against Harry and wants nothing more to do with him, but people close to the situation insist that isn't really the case.