Minister rejects impression that possible 28th Amendment would undo 18th

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik gestures during an event. — Instagram/barristeraqeelmalik/File

PTI terms reversal political suicide move for PPP.

Minister says no formal amendment underway.

Malik says discussion took place on NFC Award.

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Law Barrister Aqeel Malik has rejected impressions that a possible 28th Constitutional Amendment would roll back the 18th Amendment, calling such claims “extremely false”.

“This impression being created that if the 28th Amendment is introduced, it is a rollback of the 18th Amendment — I believe an extremely false impression is being created,” Malik said during Geo News’ programme “Capital Talk”.

The remarks came amid growing political debate over reports of discussions surrounding a possible constitutional amendment ahead of Eid ul Adha, which is expected to take place on May 27.

The amendment, passed during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led government in 2010, has triggered many debates in the past, with calls to make changes to it. However, PPP has strongly objected to such proposals and has vowed resistance against any tweaks to the amendment.

The 18th Amendment devolved powers to provinces on issues such as health, women's development, social welfare, and local government.

The law minister — during the show — further said no official work was currently underway on any constitutional amendment, but acknowledged that broader national issues had been discussed previously.

“If we discuss a single national curriculum alongside health, this is no secret. Conversations regarding the NFC Award also took place during the 27th Amendment,” he said, adding that Article 140A related to local governments had also been discussed.

Malik maintained that any formal progress towards a constitutional amendment in matters of “national or public interest” would be a positive development.

During the programme, PPP leader Agha Rafiullah warned against any attempt to reverse provisions of the 18th Amendment, saying such a move could create unrest in the country.

“Do not do something that spreads anarchy in the country,” he said, adding that the PPP would not support measures leading towards its “political suicide”.

He also said any constitutional proposal should be based on a broad public consensus rather than coercion.

PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, meanwhile, said the PPP and PML-N had previously engaged in “sham fights”, but argued that reversing the 18th Amendment would amount to political suicide for the PPP.

“So perhaps they might not be able to reach an agreement on this point,” he added.